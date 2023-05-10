The reminders seem endless that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ judicial objectivity is thoroughly compromised by money and favors from the political right. ProPublica reported Thursday morning that the same wealthy Republican donor who has treated Thomas and his right-wing-activist wife Ginni Thomas to luxury vacations also paid boarding-school tuition for a Thomas grandnephew.

By Thursday evening, The Washington Post was reporting that a judicial activist directed almost $100,000 in fees to Ms. Thomas, urging in memos that the documentation for the fees make “no mention of Ginni, of course.” Of course.

