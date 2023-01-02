The past year on the national scene was characterized as one test after another for Republicans — not just of their drive to retake control of Congress but of the value system that determined how far they would go to reach their goal. They were asked repeatedly to stand for something other than the pursuit of raw, populist political power. When Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine, the Democratic Party leadership was resolute and unequivocal in support of Ukraine. The Republicans? Well, not so resolute.
When the House investigatory committee dug deeply into its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, most Americans sided with Democratic leaders in their desire to identify how it happened and who was responsible. The Republican leadership wanted to talk about the weather, sports, books — anything else but the threat the insurrection posed to democracy.
No matter the subject, when it came time to take a stand in defense of a value worth fighting for, the GOP leadership chose the pursuit of political power over all else. It was a huge gamble that clearly didn’t yield anywhere close to the dividends Republicans had hoped for on Election Day. That’s because the American people have been fooled once by this brand of populist politics, and they refused to be fooled again. At least not this election cycle.
The biggest news starting out the year was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to amass thousands of troops, tanks and weaponry on the border, then issue a series of vague demands that Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy couldn’t possibly agree to. Then Putin unleashed his brutal onslaught, attacking schools, hospitals, refugee centers, churches — anything and everything.
When President Joe Biden appealed to Congress for billions of dollars in aid to sustain Ukraine’s effort, Republicans at first joined Democrats in taking a firm stand against Russian aggression. But a few quickly peeled off. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley took a resolute stand — against Biden.
Another test came when primary elections rolled around. Donald Trump barged around the country promoting not the most qualified or worthy candidates but rather the candidates who had either demonstrated the greatest loyalty to him.
At the border, Republicans correctly seized upon the spectacle of Biden’s inaction by offering free bus and plane rides to newly arrived immigrants. Thousands took advantage of the offer, suddenly creating huge immigration problems for local governments in the District of Columbia, New York and Chicago.
It wasn’t so much a test of values for Biden but rather of competency. He has yet to devise a solution to one of the most complex and persistent problems facing the country.
No wonder American voters wound up splitting the difference between the parties on Nov. 8. They didn’t want to reward a party of hypocrites, but they didn’t want to give a mandate to Democrats’ immigration dithering, either. As a result, the national political stalemate seems certain to persist for 2023 and beyond.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
