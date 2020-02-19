Boy Scouts of America has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect the organization and its multibillion-dollar assets from seizure amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits. A once-venerable institution, credited by generations of business and military leaders with grounding them in the fundamentals for success in life, finds itself in the same kind of crisis of trust facing the Catholic Church.
The Boy Scouts knew of the problem — it even kept a secret “perversion file” to internally track molestation allegations against scoutmasters — but didn’t take forceful action when abuse cases surfaced. In covering up the problem rather than dealing with it, the organization may have sealed its own fate. Its insurers are threatening not to cover losses from these lawsuits.
By filing for bankruptcy, the Boy Scouts will effectively freeze the pending lawsuits in place, which could end up being either cynically self-serving or responsibly constructive, depending on what happens next. The organization says it plans to set up a compensation fund for victims. A recent open letter to those victims, offering apologies and encouraging them to come forward, is a far better approach than the denial and evasion of the past.
It should have come much earlier, given the glaring example the Catholic Church has provided for many years of how not to handle sexual abuse in its ranks.
The organization whose motto is “Be prepared” let its own problem fester because officials weren’t prepared to confront it.
Faced now with an existential crisis, Boy Scouts of America should show the character it has long preached and right these wrongs.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
