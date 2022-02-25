After all the epic upheaval in the 1970s over the Equal Rights Amendment, some are arguing that the constitutional amendment declaring, simply, that women must be afforded the same rights as men officially became law last month — two years after Virginia ratified it and put it over the 38-state threshold for addition to the Constitution.
Or not. As galling as it might sound that even in 2022, a handful of Republican senators have moved to make sure the ERA isn’t stamped into law, there are in fact some remaining issues that need to be resolved.
There are questions about whether Congress can retroactively waive a decades-old deadline that was missed, and whether some states that have rescinded their ratification had the power to do that.
Those issues can and should be addressed — and then this long-overdue amendment should, finally, be enshrined in the Constitution.
The burning debate from the 1960s and 1970s of whether women should have the same rights as men is hardly debatable today.
Consider the single sentence behind all these decades worth of controversy: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
How could any modern American, regardless of gender or party, seriously oppose that sentiment?
This one is too important not to do it right. But it should get done.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
