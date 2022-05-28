President Joe Biden’s remark Monday about a U.S. military response should China invade Taiwan was no gaffe and didn’t deserve to be walked back by his aides. Biden knew exactly what he was saying. He stated it three different ways at a news conference as Japan’s prime minister stood beside him. Despite all his previous malaprops and fumbled syntax, in this case, Biden said exactly what needed to be said, and what the world needed to hear.
Biden’s predecessor spent most of his term insulting U.S. allies, weakening NATO and pulling back from America’s global leadership role. China constructed a major naval outpost in the South China Sea, asserted territorial rights and began threatening international shipping lanes. Beijing imposed its dictatorial will on Hong Kong.
Biden’s remarks came at precisely the right moment to let superpower leaders know that there are limits to U.S. patience. Putin met with the full fury of U.S. military weaponry and technology during his invasion of Ukraine, losing entire tank battalions, scores of military aircraft and Russia’s flagship guided missile cruiser in the Black Sea.
Having once publicly supported Putin’s invasion, China has fallen silent. Biden recognized in his comments that China has taken an increasingly aggressive posture toward Taiwan, with overflights by military aircraft and challenges to Taiwan’s territorial waters. Having seen the consequences Russia suffered, Biden asked rhetorically, “What signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting — attempting to take Taiwan by force?”
Asked if he meant that the United States was prepared to respond militarily, Biden answered without hesitation, “Yes.”
Even one of Biden’s loudest congressional critics, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted that Biden’s response “was the right thing to say and the right thing to do.” There’s nothing to be walked back.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
