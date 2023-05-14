Anyone familiar with America’s labor history knows there are good reasons for the strict child-labor laws in place across the U.S. Yet in Missouri and around the nation now, business groups, aided by Republican politicians, are working to loosen those laws and allow younger children to work more hours, or in previously prohibited settings, with less oversight. They can talk all they want about creating opportunity for young people, but the clear intent is to secure cheaper labor in a tight market. The potential for abuse isn’t something that has to be imagined; it’s right there in the not-so-distant past.

Child labor was common in the U.S. until the early 20th century. That began to change with The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. In addition to creating a national minimum wage and standard workweek, it prohibited “oppressive child labor” for kids under 16 in factories and mines. Various state laws took it further, requiring work permits and additional restrictions on kids in the labor force.

