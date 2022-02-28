The stock market took a plunge. Gas pump prices are edging upward by the hour. Whether Americans like it or not, the war in Ukraine is going to affect them in profound and unpleasant ways. No amount of complaining and political finger-pointing about who’s to blame will change the simple fact that a superpower invasion of a Texas-sized European country is going to continue reverberating around the world.
Citizens and politicians in this country can help shorten the duration by suspending the political sniping and uniting behind President Joe Biden’s efforts to keep the United States out of a shooting war with Russia while making President Vladimir Putin suffer maximum consequences for his aggression.
Right now, the world is at a level of crisis not seen since the Cuban missile crisis of 1961, if not the Sept. 1, 1939, German invasion of Poland, when World War II started.
Republicans might well argue that Biden and the Democrats don’t deserve a magnanimous gesture of national unity, given the way Democrats savaged President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.
What matters most right now is for Putin to encounter an unshakable wall of unified American resolve, with Republicans joining Democrats in declaring, just as George H.W. Bush declared in 1990 when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, that “this aggression will not stand.”
Just put the political posturing on hold for awhile. There will be plenty of opportunities to score points later. If ever there was a need for national unity, and for America to speak with one voice in opposition to Putin’s aggression, this is that moment.
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch
