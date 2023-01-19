Mohave Community College is excited about all our accomplishments in 2022 and we look forward to 2023 being a year of expanded academic and workforce training opportunities that will benefit students, business and industry, the healthcare sector, and citizens throughout the College district. During 2022 we saw many great developments, including a 6% enrollment increase. We served 5,079 students seeking a college degree or certificate, and an additional 1,686 citizens signed up for one or more of our non-credit learning and workforce training options.

Higher Education across America is at a critical juncture, as noted in the recently published book The Great Upheaval. Some people question the value, cost and benefits of a traditional college degree, as well as the applicable knowledge and skills students are being taught, or not taught. While much of the concerns are directed at four-year degree institutions, for us in the two-year college system this is an opportunity to excel and prove our value. I must admit, I view this as a very exciting time for MCC because we are nimble, affordable and have the unique ability to adapt and meet the needs of our students and communities. Your local community college is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in higher education, which includes evaluating and implementing new ways to train a skilled workforce to meet 21st century needs.

