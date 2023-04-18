Dark skies
Editor: It was interesting to see that 70% of the online poll respondents want Lake Havasu City to have a dark sky ordinance.
Editor: It was interesting to see that 70% of the online poll respondents want Lake Havasu City to have a dark sky ordinance.
The fact of the matter is that we already have one, Town code section 14.04.05 clearly specifies that lighting in our town should be dark sky compliant.
The problem is that these rules are not enforced. I would suggest that the town ban the sale of non dark sky compliant fixtures as a good place to start. Town code enforcement could have one officer, for one day per week confirming violations and handing out warning notices or fines. Letting residents send in the addresses to be checked would keep the compliance officer busy for quite a while.
If these things were done, our town could be dark sky certified and we would vastly improve our view of the night sky.
Stan Coffield
Lake Havasu City
