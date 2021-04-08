Editor: To say that I was upset to hear the corporate response to the changes made to the Georgia voting law would be an understatement. In particular, the response from financial institutions qualifies as the height of hypocrisy. For what it is worth, I do not tolerate hypocrisy well. In looking at the list of companies that jumped on the criticism bandwagon, I saw that JP Morgan Chase, American Express and Coca Cola were folks that I did business with. Yesterday, I cancelled our American Express account, we have been with them for over 4 decades. Ironically enough, American express will not even talk to you on the phone before you confirm your identity.
I went into the local Chase branch and told them I intended to close our accounts, but had to wait until the direct deposit had been confirmed to have switched to another bank. I removed almost all of the money from the account.
Chase was even more intense than Amex, I had to provide multiple forms of ID, (photo driver’s license and credit card) and then, while standing in front of the teller, recite back 2 different 6 digit codes that were text to my phone. Even that was not enough! A manager had to be summoned to double check on all of this!
Yet they seem to think that ensuring that electors are legitimate is unnecessary? Bizarre. I doubt that anyone (other than folks like me) has bothered to READ the law. It is lengthy, (about 100 pages) and if you are so inclined, it is available online.
I believe that corporations, celebrities and others who use their bully pulpit to sway those who don’t bother to do their own research, contribute to the ruination of our country.
I am not at all sure what else we can do to register our disgust, but I am open to suggestion.
I did also send an email to Coca Cola expressing my opinion, and letting them know that I will no longer buy their products. (Those of you that know me well, understand that this is a tough one for me). I would urge you to review the law and if you agree with me, file whatever protest you deem appropriate.
Stan Coffield
Lake Havasu City
