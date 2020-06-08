Editor: We take a knee at the foot of the cross, and stand for the American flag. Simple!
Stan Everett
Lake Havasu City
In declaring a statewide curfew, Gov. Doug Ducey may have placed himself in the “n…
Editor: In regard to the Black Lives Matter Protest this weekend, most cities are …
The Lake Havasu Unified School District's board of directors is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to provide sex education to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.