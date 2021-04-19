Editor: This letter is in regards to two separate articles on sexual assault cases in the paper Friday, April 9. I find it horrific these individuals are getting basically slapped on the hands for such despicable crimes. The lives of these victims are forever changed. Their innocence has been stripped and their trust has been violated. Our elected legal representatives must put teeth back in the law and fight for these young people. I know this because I have a close family member who was a victim. I know this because I’ve watched the residual effects such a crime can have on the victim, their family, friends and community. These rapists cannot be rehabilitated. That’s a fact. Statistics prove these rapists and child molesters will commit again. Our children are our greatest gifts and it’s up to us to fight for their rights and freedoms when their voices go silent.
Stan Russell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
You nailed it, Stan.
