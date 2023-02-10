Editor: I have lived in several towns and Lake Havasu City has the worst streets I’ve seen and the repair work is no satisfactory. We should all get involved with this problem.
The city council needs to address this problem now and stop wasting taxpayer funds on studies for projects that may never be done or are not a priority now. Streets are a project that every taxpayer in this city benefits from.
