Editor: The editorial suggestion that citizens urge the City Council to complete the city street system with the addition of sidewalks throughout our town omits an important challenge. If I recall correctly from my 10 years as a city department director (not Public Works), the public right of way extends six feet from the edge of the roadway. I don’t think that has changed. There is a challenge — over the years homeowners have placed some nice custom mailboxes or plantings in that six-foot right of way.
Of interest: a pedestrian walking within six feet of the edge of the roadway is not trespassing on private property — unless there’s been a change in the code that I haven’t heard about.
Before urging the City Council to get on with it because we want it, we might also ask what the cost would be per mile — when I left City Hall in 2010, there were about 250 miles of streets. City development focused on sales of the 40-by-60 residential lots and clusters of businesses throughout and water lines to them — but not sewer — in residential areas. The City put in the sewer system years later — taxpayers footed the bill. There are, of course, sidewalks in key areas of the city, such as downtown and around schools.
Robert McCulloch’s aim was to create a city, put in water lines, sell lots and leave some of the details to us after MCO Properties sold the last lot and closed its doors — details such as sewer and sidewalks come to mind. He left us the London Bridge; easy access to a lake; scenic mountains surrounding us; and a nicely designed city.
