Editor: The editorial suggestion that citizens urge the City Council to complete the city street system with the addition of sidewalks throughout our town omits an important challenge. If I recall correctly from my 10 years as a city department director (not Public Works), the public right of way extends six feet from the edge of the roadway. I don’t think that has changed. There is a challenge — over the years homeowners have placed some nice custom mailboxes or plantings in that six-foot right of way.

Of interest: a pedestrian walking within six feet of the edge of the roadway is not trespassing on private property — unless there’s been a change in the code that I haven’t heard about.

