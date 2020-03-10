Editor: Regarding the article in your March 8 edition about emotional support dogs traveling on commercial flights:
It reminded me of an incident 10 or so years ago while I seated in an aisle seat of an airliner in Chicago. A boarding passenger's dog stopped next to my seat, hunkered down, and dropped a malodorous mess on the floor. It was clearly not as service dog such as those trained by Canine Companions.
(I thought at first that Fido was making a statement about the columns I used to write for this newspaper, 20 years ago. But I digress.)
Boarding was halted for 25 minutes until a crew could get to the aircraft to thoroughly clean and sanitize the area.
A trained service dog such as those who go through the Canine Companions for Independence program (full disclosure — I donate to the organization) can perform up to 40 tasks for qualified disabled persons, assisting them with daily tasks as mundane as opening a refrigerator door to pushing an elevator button to handling certain business transitions.
This means increased independence for the qualified recipient.
I'm unaware of any health care professional or program that is prescribing animal companionship while shopping for groceries, getting a haircut or dining in a restaurant.
Stan Usinowicz
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.