Editor: It’s way past time that we acknowledged that we live in a place where people like Paul Gosar and Sonny Borrelli can be elected to “represent” us. Do either one of these people represent the values you want to see moving our community into the future? Have you taken a real look into the “values” they support?
I’ll leave that investigation up to you.
I’m more concerned about how we’re going to have access to water. I’m more concerned about how we’re going to create jobs that will provide living wages for our local citizens. What concerns me the most are the factions within our community that only seek to divide without putting any effort at all into proposing viable solutions. Why do those who seek to tear down gain so much attention? And those who trying to build up our community and fight against the dangers facing us face so much opposition?
As each of you investigate your choices as you decide who will best represent you... consider this... which one of these candidates will consistently choose the option that is most compassionate and life-affirming? Which one of these candidates do you feel in your heart really sees you as the person you are?
Think about what I am saying. Ask yourself, “Does this candidate represent my core values”? “Does this candidate ‘offer viable solutions to the problems I see facing our community’”? These are questions only you can answer. You have the means to make in-depth investigations. I trust you to make the best choice.
Stanfield Major
Kingman
Ah, yes, Gosar -
Three siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., have renewed their push to remove their brother from Congress, accusing him of being a white supremacist following his speech at a conference hosted by a notorious white nationalist.
Gosar, who helped organize the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, skipped a House vote on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to headline the America First Political Action Conference organized by right-wing extremist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes gained prominence in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white nationalist march and was later banned by YouTube for violating hate speech rules. At the February conference, he lamented that America was losing its "white demographic core," and praised the Capitol riot as "awesome" after previously musing about murdering lawmakers.
Yeah this guy fits the agenda of the truly ignorant in LHC.
