The U.S. Senate has taken a major step toward protecting same-sex and interracial marriage by advancing a landmark bill that would rightfully recognize the legality of such marriages in every state in the nation.
The bill would not force states without same-sex laws to permit such unions, but it would require that all states recognize the legality of marriages performed in other states.
The bill also would repeal the indefensible Defense of Marriage Act, which passed in 1996 and codified marriage as only the union of one man and one woman. Later found unconstitutional, DOMA also gave states the right to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.
A block of all 50 Democrats and a dozen Republicans united last week to form a filibuster-proof coalition to get the bill through a procedural vote, the most serious hurdle it's expected to face. The Respect for Marriage Act will move to a full Senate vote shortly after Thanksgiving and then to the House, which passed its own version earlier.
Lawmakers have, in fact, relied too heavily on courts to decide matters best addressed through statute. What the courts can do, they can also undo — especially when, as with the Roberts court, even long-standing precedent is seen as no barrier.
Many states had anti-miscegenation laws prohibiting interracial marriage until the 1967 landmark case of Loving v. Virginia found such laws unconstitutional.
At the time, Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote that "the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides with the individual, and cannot be infringed by the State."
Even so, it would be more than 30 years before all such state laws were repealed. Alabama was the last, in 2000. Similarly, when the Dobbs decision threw the abortion issue back to the states, many still had old laws on the books or had passed so-called trigger laws.
The result was an immediate reversion in those states to laws that strictly limited or banned most abortions. The right to same-sex marriage is protected under the Obergefell decision, but if that were overturned, same-sex couples could find their unions under fire.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said of the bill: "No one — no one — in a same-sex marriage should have to worry about whether or not their marriage will be invalidated in the future. They deserve peace of mind, knowing their rights will always be protected under the law."
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
