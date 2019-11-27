America is not the only nation targeted by Russia. The Kremlin’s assault on elections — democracy’s DNA — is apparent in many Western nations. This includes the United Kingdom, where Brits will have to wait until after the Dec. 12 election for a report on the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Russia will likely try again in the interest of advancing its cynical goals, which former National Security Council expert Fiona Hill starkly described as “to weaken our country — to diminish America’s global role and to neutralize a perceived U.S. threat to Russian interests. President (Vladimir) Putin and the Russian security services aim to counter U.S. foreign policy objectives in Europe, including in Ukraine, where Moscow wishes to reassert political and economic dominance.”
Russia cannot match the U.S., let alone NATO, in military spending, so it’s using asymmetric measures to disrupt the West.
A recent joint statement from the departments of Justice, Defense and Homeland Security and other federal entities warned of looming 2020 interference
Russia’s, not America’s, interests are advanced by the “fictional narrative” that it wasn’t the Kremlin that attacked the U.S. in 2016. On that point, a deeply divided Congress, and country, must agree.
— Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
