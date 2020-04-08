Sold under the name Plaquenil, hydroxychloroquine is in the spotlight because there is no medication approved through regular channels to treat coronavirus. Doctors are rifling through the existing pharmaceutical toolbox to find something that may help. Hydroxychloroquine is one drug that’s under consideration. It’s been used since the 1950s to treat lupus and is also a malaria preventive. But it’s not the only candidate that may hold promise.
Remdesivir, an antiviral developed to treat Ebola, was used successfully to treat one of the first Americans infected with COVID-19. Losartan, a hypertension medication that may block the COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, could also have benefits.
At this point, it’s too soon to call any of these drugs a “game changer.”
Large clinical trials are underway here and elsewhere to determine what works best. That means doctors are providing cutting-edge treatments to those who become ill and swiftly analyzing results. This work is accelerated, but it’s not clear if one drug works or if it’s better than others.
We hope President Trump is proven right about hydroxychloroquine. But the responsibility for determining which drug, if any, is game changing treatment lies with the nation’s doctors and scientists. Let their work, not political wishful thinking, guide the battle against the coronavirus.
— Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
