Editor: I proposed a law many have said is unnecessary. Here is why I have proposed it. In today’s world we usually no longer teach good civics in our schools. As a country, our education system seems to be more concerned about “equity” and sexual awareness than 2+2=4. A sad commentary.
In some Arizona schools, only 15% of the kids passed their math AZMerit standards or 20% passed their science standards, however there is an 80% graduation rate from that same district. Shameful! We undercut our Arizona kids this way!
When we teach a little child to say the pledge as young as kingergarten through fourth grade, they question what do words like pledge (promise) allegiance (support, protect) flag of the United States of America (a symbol so great that even today hundreds of years after its founding, thousands of people risk death to come here) Republic (not a democracy) and then their good teachers tell them about the wonder and greatness of our society as they explain these words a huge benefit is made for our kids.
They can start to question and appreciate our free-enterprise system, and our liberties. They can forever engrave in their minds the one system on this planet that our Constitution gives them and mold a desire for more civics and learning about what we are. As they grow older they may of their own accord not desire to repeat the pledge but at least Arizona will have given them an opportunity to understand why so many do love and would pledge allegiance to what we stand for. I will today and for the rest of my life be thankful for the grammar school teacher who made me recite the pledge and explained it to me.
State Rep. John Fillmore
Apache Junction
Here's a thought, why don't you stop proposing stupid bills that serve no purpose, just waste time and actually do something, like working towards education funding and infrastructure.
