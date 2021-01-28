Editor: I take issue with Fred Barber’s description of the Kristallnacht (Letter of Jan 14.) The Brown Shirts specifically targeted Jewish businesses and synagogues. By the end of the rampage, 7,000 Jewish businesses had been destroyed, 900 synagogues burned, and 91 Jews killed. Some 30,000 Jewish men were sent to concentration camps. This is not targeting “business people and property in general” and should never be considered as such.
Jeanne Stein
Lake Havasu City
