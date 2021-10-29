The first time I ever heard about people going into the community and organizing the masses was from my Mom. She told me about the Germans and how they got people to do such horrific things as in WWII. I was a little girl, maybe 7 or 8 and I asked WHY? HOW? Why did people go along with such evil nonsense and cruelty?
She told me the first thing the government did was go into the schools and turn the children away from their parents. The parents were from the “old flawed way” but this latest research was for the younger generations, not set in their ways.
Some of these children even turned their parents into the new government and the parents were never seen again.
Then the children were organized into Youth Groups, like huge orphanages that followed the government’s policies. They followed promises of a brighter future, that seemed a better way than their parents and forefathers and foremothers had taught them. Those old ways were antiquated and ignorant and seriously flawed.
After all, it was suggested, their parents had been a part of the chaos of the past and this new doctrine was the broad road to Utopia. This was the way that the intelligent and educated had masterminded for the future. The church and religions, they said, were superstitions. They said that there was no loving God that cared for the people.
Without God in the social equation the people had to look to their government and the community organizers to meet their needs.
The next time I was personally taught about community organization was when I was a young mother in California. There were these lovely neighbors next door. They were Cubans who lived here in exile and I asked what happened in Cuba when the Communists took over. This was the answer....
First, neighborhood leaders were put in place on every block. This position of honor in the communist’s party then reported to an area leader who had several, block leaders in their circle of influence. The Area leaders then reported to their overseers and on and on.
Every person was responsible to report into their overseer everything about their family. Every change or extra income, or any travel, even local, outside of the prescribed area was documented and reported to the next level on a weekly basis. The social judgments about each family was moved from the core family (i.e. Mom and Dad) unit to the core neighborhood unit. Where a person worked, how much schooling would be available, what one should learn in school, how much medical treatment received, what one ate and drank, where one traveled, was all according to the Communist party’s plan.
There was a huge “brain drain” out of Cuba at that time. Anyone who had been successful and sought the autonomy of family and individuality had to leave or be trapped in a communal situation imposed by the new government. Many people spent years in prison for small infractions of these policies.
My neighbors were a strong Catholic family and felt persecuted so they escaped, came to this country and spent the rest of their days helping other Cubans come here too.
This story was repeated again and again by many Cuban families in those days.
A big part of the problem there was the persecution of Catholics since they already had parish priests who most Cubans trusted. They had more respect for their church leaders and priests than for the Communist guy on the corner who became their boss. The bosses became insulted and reported them up the ladder to retain their positions of power.
There have been many more examples, but these are the ones that I’ve heard first hand from witnesses of the events.
I imagine that our forefathers and foremothers risked their lives, families and fortunes to come to America to enjoy freedom from this sort of slavery and control. These people came here with nothing. Rolled up their sleeves and wrote our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution and paid for our liberties with their lives. They insured our freedom of religion, not by limiting it, but by expanding our search for truth. They laid out guidelines and rules that protected individual freedoms from government intervention or prevention.
They knew that;
Without God at the top, then it appears to make our president the top of the pecking order and that’s exactly what happens. The well managed organization (our nation) goes through him at every turn. He’s the final say in what’s right and wrong. He not only runs the government, the congress, the supreme court, but runs the ethical and moral judgments of every family in every neighborhood. His people are in place at every turn and report every variance to this new machine which benefits only a few that obey completely.
Americans are the most interesting, courageous, free minded people in the world. I’m so proud to be an American with our grand history and generous character. I’m also proud that when people escape persecution and slavery, they come to American shores. We’re not Europe, Russia or China. We’ve reached for a brighter and healthier nation that bases it’s goodness on the ideas of God. We’re not perfect, and freedom is indeed messy, but it’s the only way to go and remain “ONE NATION, UNDER GOD”.
God Bless you, dear, sweet readers.
