After a little deep digging last week on understanding the why behind your drive to change or instill a new habit, I hope that now you have some concise (and maybe surprising) answers to the “why?” question. This week we are going to take those answers and turn them into action through goals.
Anyone that has followed me over the last several years or has read my book knows that goal setting is the cornerstone of not only my work, but my personal journey as well, coined by the hashtag #igotgoals. However, we are not going to look at goals in the traditional way of thinking today with SMART goals or a rigid structure. Instead, we are going to establish and break down those goals into something that is sustainable, livable, and long term.
Last week, when you repeatedly asked the question “why?” over and over, you came up with different answers that hopefully shine a light on some specific areas of habit change that need to occur for you to reach that overarching goal or change you want to achieve. Here’s another example:
“I want to improve my blood pressure.” Great! A goal worth pursuing to improve health outcomes, but it’s not very specific yet in how to get there—so back to the question “why” several times over to understand that one might want to improve their blood pressure to feel better, not put themselves at risk for health complications, manage stress, and have more energy and stamina. That specificity allows us to then see the need to improve upon nutrition, movement, stress management, sleep, and rest (yes, there’s a difference between sleep and rest—more on that in March!).
All those changes at once to improve one’s blood pressure might seem overwhelming. We also know from repeated studies that too much change to overhaul all at once is not sustainable for the long term, so where do we start?
Pick one thing.
It sounds elementary, but to build habits for the long term, we must set a foundation and grow it. In the example above, the first step might be to look at one’s sleep habits. There are many small things we can do to improve our sleep: establish an evening routine to allow the body to prepare for sleep, set a bedtime and wake up time, turn off any distractions that interrupt sleep, cancel or reschedule engagements that impinge on necessary sleep time. Look at your “why”—what is that one thing you can do today that will help move you forward?
We start with that one small thing. Around sleep, one of the easiest might be setting that bedtime and wakeup time. Once we engage in that action over and over for a period and become consistent with it, then we look at what is the next thing to add, and the next, and the next. It seems like a slow and arduous process, and sometimes it is, but as we build up all those small, consistent actions there is a snowball effect of change that we cannot stop. In hindsight we look at the progress that we have made and see the measurable difference in that larger goal from something as small as being mindful of the clock.
This week, take a look at those “whys” you came up with and brainstorm some small steps that are within your reach to work on today.
Stephanie Luerasis a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.