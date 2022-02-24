There are times that we like to think we live in a vacuum—that we can handle things on our own, but there is something to the adage, “it takes a village.” In terms of habit change, this is where accountability comes in to play.
Accountability sometimes comes across as a dirty word. We do not like the feeling of someone looking over our shoulder or judging every move, but let’s flip the script on how we incorporate accountability into life, so it empowers our success.
Look at the goals you have established and the small steps you have decided to embark on to achieve those goals. Where are the places that you can use additional support—not only through people, but other resources and structures to aid your success? It can be helpful to brainstorm and put some of those limiting beliefs off to the side for a few minutes (time, schedules, finances, etc.) so that you can look at the possibilities that exist for support. Now that you can see what is possible, it is then narrowing it down to what fits your lifestyle, time, budget, and is most practical.
Here’s some tips and tricks to think about when determining the people, resources, and structures to put in place for our accountability:
People—who are the people that can encourage and support you, but also provide a loving push when you need it or help you attain the right help you need? This can be an individual or group support, depending on the environment that you thrive. One word of caution—family and close friends might often not be best accountability partners as those personal relationships can sometimes create an odd dynamic in supporting us in times of struggle.
Resources—not every program is the right fit for everyone.
Sometimes we need to gather information and support from several places. This can be something formal, like seeking out a professional in a field pertinent toward your goal or taking a class, or informal like reading a book or doing some quality research.
Structures—these looks different for everyone, as we all work better in different structures. When we look at the structures that hold us accountable, we can find great value in calendars, journaling, habit trackers, and other supports that help to track progress.
It is essential to re-evaluate the systems of accountability that we are utilizing on a regular basis to ensure that they are productive and not hindering our process. As we grow and change, we have different needs to keep us on the trajectory of success.
As you go through this week, determine those systems of accountability you need, and our next part we will look at how to implement those small action steps and accountability together in a sustainable way to create long term results.
Stephanie Luerasis a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
