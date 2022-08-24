I saw it again yesterday, a direct sales brand has introduced the newest miracle morning and evening supplement to provide all that you need to feel great, and you too can have it for the commitment of a subscription and an exorbitant monthly fee.

The product had such wonderful claims: sleep better, more energy to start the day, provides the full recommended daily amounts of many vitamins and minerals, stronger hair and nails, more radiant skin, and more. I was almost waiting for the representative to share how the product can do laundry and scrub toilets too—then I’d be forking over my credit card (okay, I’m done with the sarcasm…maybe).

