I saw it again yesterday, a direct sales brand has introduced the newest miracle morning and evening supplement to provide all that you need to feel great, and you too can have it for the commitment of a subscription and an exorbitant monthly fee.
The product had such wonderful claims: sleep better, more energy to start the day, provides the full recommended daily amounts of many vitamins and minerals, stronger hair and nails, more radiant skin, and more. I was almost waiting for the representative to share how the product can do laundry and scrub toilets too—then I’d be forking over my credit card (okay, I’m done with the sarcasm…maybe).
A question I am often asked is, “what vitamins/supplements should I be taking?” or “should I be taking a multivitamin?” Taking a brief scope of practice tangent here—it should be noted that your trainers, health coaches, fitness instructors, etc., are not within their scope of practice to diagnose or treat specific conditions with the use of vitamins or supplements, nor can they accurately identify deficiencies that would warrant specific usage. Certified nutrition professionals and clinicians (i.e.: your doctor) are the appropriate venues to seek answers for your specific needs.
Vitamins and supplements exist to, as the word suggests, supplement, nutritional deficiencies in the body. These deficiencies happen for so many reasons, oftentimes out of our control. Deficiencies can happen due to a medical condition, gaps in one’s diet from food preference or food accessibility, age, activity level, stress, and more.
Once it is determined that a vitamin or supplement is necessary, it is important to choose a product, as not all brands are created equal. Vitamins and supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so their quality can vary. Amazon should not be your primary source! If you are ordering these products online, please research the distributor or brand to know that you are purchasing a reputable product.
How we take vitamins and supplements is a whole other decision too! Most known are pills, whether swallowed or chewable — but for some there’s also sublingual tablets, that you dissolve under the tongue.
This allows the nutrient to enter the bloodstream faster than through the digestive tract for faster absorption. Gummy vitamins and supplements are an option too if pills are hard to swallow or it makes taking them easier. There are also dermal patches, whether prescription or over the counter, such as The Patch Brand. There are drink mixes and even vitamin and supplement injections. Some are available in all these delivery modalities, others in only a few because of how the nutrient is absorbed into the body. It is most important to know what you need and how much you need to figure out which modality is right for you.
For example, through a blood test ordered by my doctor, I know I need B12, and the recommended amount of B12 the doctor feels I need to outside of my diet to elevate that level to a normal range. It would take a large amount of daily sublingual B12 to equal the amount of B12 that I can get in a bi-weekly injection. Both have the same effect on my body, but that one injection is a lot cheaper than a daily supplement. That’s what works best for me, you might prefer something completely different!
Before you hand your credit card over to the next too-good-to-be-true supplement that comes along, the most important keys to remember are:
• Do I know what’s in this product?
• Do I need what’s in this product?
• Is the deficiency I’m experiencing (confirmed by a professional), something that can be bolstered through my diet before adding a supplement?
• Are nutrients being supplemented something I need? (You can have TOO much of some vitamins and minerals. That can cause damage to organs or exacerbate some health conditions)
If you look at vitamins and supplements through that lens, you will be armed to make some better choices to help you feel your personal best. Just like movement and nutrition don’t have a one-size-fits-all approach, neither does our supplementation to fill in the gaps.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
