I received a phone call this week from someone that got the results of their routine bone density scan. They had some concerning changes in their spine, hips, and knees that were appropriate for their age, but nothing that at this stage required medical intervention—they were surprised that the doctor recommended exercise to combat further bone loss at this stage in their life.
This is not a unique story. I speak to people often that after their preventative care screenings (kudos for keeping up on it!), they aren’t handed a magic bullet of longevity, but rather given a recommendation to consider boosting their cardiovascular activity, building/maintaining muscle, or both to improve or maintain specific health outcomes as they age.
There is no age limit on health. Nothing hurts me more than when I hear someone say the words, “but I’m too old for XYZ.” In your mind, there might be some limitations that make something seem impossible, but what would happen if you remained openminded to adaptations or accessibility options that made an activity, exercise, or pursuing a different health outcome possible for you?
The world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, made his debut at the London marathon at the age of 89 in the year 2000. Jim Arrington is 89 years old and was named the world’s oldest competitive bodybuilder by Guinness Book of World Records. Mieko Nagaoka was the oldest competitive swimmer in the world, has set a world record, didn’t start swimming until she was 80, and she was the first centenarian to compete in 1500-meter freestyle (she passed away at age 106 in 2021).
You might not aspire to be a runner, bodybuilder, or swimmer—but the point is, you can start where you are at, and achieve the change you want for your life. Remember the example I gave of the person above? Weight-bearing exercise like walking can help to prevent bone loss and strengthen bones. Strength training and resistance exercises allow the muscles to work hard and grow stronger, increasing muscle mass to not only protect and support bones, but also facilitate bone-building as well. Balance, stability, and flexibility work is important to help us not only stay active in our daily activities but avoid trips and falls too.
The only differing factor in the above areas is the “how.” That’s the beauty of movement and the adaptations and modifications available. No one starts out as a marathon runner, nor is that everyone’s goal. That’s why there is walking, running, cycling, tennis, pickleball, jump rope, hopscotch, dancing, and more. Not everyone enjoys lifting weights, nor do they have the capacity to lift great loads. That’s why there’s free weights, cable systems, suspension systems, body weight exercises, and other real-life movement that can be used.
Age, injury, size, chronic illness, or other conditions don’t create exception for living the life we want to live. It’s a choice we all can make and pursue if we’re willing to be open to looking outside the box, and the beauty of it is, health is individual — our journey doesn’t look the same as anyone else’s. Anything is possible.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
