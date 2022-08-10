Last week I covered the essentials of recovery in exercise—the importance that rest, nutrition, and basic body awareness (like ice and heat to combat soreness) play into caring for ourselves. Recovery is just as important to fitness as the exercise itself. We often hear about “gains,” whether it be cardiovascular stamina or endurance, muscular strength, or athletic prowess in a sport. We hear all the active things individuals have engaged in to reach their peak, but not the proactive and reactive recovery activities they have utilized to aid their body to be at its best.

Whether you are a professional athlete or someone that engages in movement for your own pleasure or health, recovery is necessary, and the modalities of care are endless. The deciding factor in the end can often be accessibility, preference, need, and your pocketbook. That’s why it’s important to understand what’s available so you can make the best-informed choice for you.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.