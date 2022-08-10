Last week I covered the essentials of recovery in exercise—the importance that rest, nutrition, and basic body awareness (like ice and heat to combat soreness) play into caring for ourselves. Recovery is just as important to fitness as the exercise itself. We often hear about “gains,” whether it be cardiovascular stamina or endurance, muscular strength, or athletic prowess in a sport. We hear all the active things individuals have engaged in to reach their peak, but not the proactive and reactive recovery activities they have utilized to aid their body to be at its best.
Whether you are a professional athlete or someone that engages in movement for your own pleasure or health, recovery is necessary, and the modalities of care are endless. The deciding factor in the end can often be accessibility, preference, need, and your pocketbook. That’s why it’s important to understand what’s available so you can make the best-informed choice for you.
Personally, while a great massage from a licensed massage therapist is my preference, it’s not in my personal budget as often as I’d like it to be. Massage therapy decreases delayed onset muscle soreness, improves range of motion and soft tissue function, improves body awareness (like muscle tone), reduces inflammation in the body, promotes blood circulation, and much more.
My at-home alternatives to professional massage are a therapy gun (*I only recommend these with training from a physical therapist or chiropractor, you can cause soft tissue damage if used improperly) or my newest discovery, red-light therapy. In some areas, you can go to facilities that have apparatus where you can treat the whole body at once, but I have had the privilege of using a product for a couple months called DNA Vibe, that combines red-light, near-infrared light, magnets, and micro-vibration in a small band — large enough to cover areas like the low back, wrap around knees and other joints, etc.—that has been wonderful!
Red-light therapy relaxes and expands the blood vessels to increase blood flow, reduce inflammation, and stimulate RNA, which helps to increase the restoration process of proteins that heal our muscle tissue.
Another proactive action to recovery in exercise is turmeric. I know, this might be a surprising recommendation coming from me as through the years studies have teetered on this one, but you know my stance on scientific studies--when they’re not anecdotal or biased, it’s worth a try.
In my opinion, turmeric falls into that category, there’s solid evidence to back the claims. Turmeric is a yellow-colored spice that gives mustard and curry their bright color, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties, can reduce osteoarthritis pain, and lower the risk of heart disease. There are other benefits still being tested and proven around cancer, depression, and more. I have been experimenting with Fiji Joe Turmeric for a bit now and am loving the results.
Personally, I never realized how versatile this spice can be (stay tuned to the blog on my website for an upcoming recipe series!), and was hesitant to tout the results, but as someone that experiences inflammation from a chronic illness, I can see marked improvement over time. Turmeric can interact with some blood-thinning and diabetes medications, so it’s important to consult your physician before beginning regular usage.
In recent years, there has been a rise in the use of CBD for recovery, both in exercise and in pain management. This is a lengthy topic that I’ll be dedicating a whole week to break it down and fully explain the good, bad, and indifferent about the various products on the market, as well as some recommendations, as not all CBD is created equal.
Last week I mentioned that comfort is king, and I’ve said this before too—you are the expert of your body. What one person does to recover might not be what is most beneficial for your best recovery and performance.
The most important thing is to take the information, test out what works for you, and utilize it consistently for best results.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
