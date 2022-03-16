I fully realize there are some of you that are going to get very uncomfortable very quickly over the next several paragraphs but hang on as we unpack some ideas around food and your relationship with food that ultimately is going to give you more power in your choices.
It is no secret that that media, society, and culture plays a large role in our food choices, but somewhere along the way we have given those avenues the authority to decide what is best for our individual self.
If you have watched a commercial, listened to the radio, scrolled social media, or read a print publication in the last decade plus, you have more than likely seen the rise and fall of many different foods touted a “superfoods.” Some examples that come to mind right off the top of my head are avocados, acai berries, chia seeds, cauliflower, flax seeds, coconut oil, and the list can go on and on. I am certainly not going to negate the value of these foods, but not at the sacrifice of a wide and varied diet of foods.
Here’s the deal: the word superfood is a marketing term. It is to compel you to make a purchase. When suddenly “studies say” one food is better than another, we need to start looking at this information with a critical eye. Who are the subjects of the study? Over what time span? In what geographic area? Who sponsored the study? (Did you catch that last question?) If you look at many of the fads and popular superfood trends over recent years, they became popularized through biased studies. That means if fisheries sponsor a study about the health benefits of fish waste, we aren’t shocked that everyone is going ga-ga over moondust-dipped fish tails because a study showed that it increases your IQ by 2 points (insert sarcasm here). Beware, in the convenience world we live in, there are many powders, meal replacements, pills, and programs that are also touting themselves as a superfood, these are just as dangerous ploys, and I will be covering this topic soon.
Reeling it back in, let’s get back to this idea of the superiority of specific foods. This is where things can become problematic in our diet—the definition of diet being the breadth of foods we eat for sustenance. When we start to value one food or food group at the sacrifice of others, we rob ourselves of the ability to have a vast, varied, and nutrient-dense diet. There is no one food or food group exists that can provide us all the nutrients we need for our body to thrive, for the body’s processes to run optimally, and achieve desired health outcomes. Therefore, we must provide ourselves and our family with a variety of all foods to create a balanced diet.
It is no secret that some foods have different nutrition values than others—they edify us in different ways. Food serves us in different ways more than its nutritional density. It is celebration, culture, community, emotions, and so much more.
Besides what we are consuming, we need to consider the diversity of the situations in which we consume food, so we are allowing all foods a place in our lives. We all have individual nutrition needs, do not hesitate to reach out for clarification. And by chance, if you do find a head of cauliflower in a superhero cape, send it my way, because I need to see it!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
