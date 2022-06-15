As I continue this week in finding your movement and fitness niche, we’re going to solely focus on gyms today because there’s a lot of types and factors to consider!
Even with the breadth of services and types of gyms available, I should mention that it’s okay to not choose a gym over other fitness spaces—sometimes a gym atmosphere is just not the right fit.
Starting at a more all-encompassing place is the big box gyms.
These are often chains or franchises and can offer more budget-friendly memberships because of the volume of members they accommodate, and they offer a little bit of everything.
These gyms have an abundance of cardiovascular exercise equipment, with other sections such as free weights, assisted weight machines, other fitness peripherals (bands, balls, etc.), and might even offer some amenities such as sauna, massage, snack bars, pools, sporting courts, group classes, and more.
Some benefits of these facilities include a vast variety of fitness activities so you can try a lot of things out, ample parking, and are easy to find.
Some of the downsides of a big box gym is lack of personal feel to meet your needs, tight-knit community is not often cultivated, or the layout is not conducive to a joyful or safe experience for you as an individual.
Boutique gyms have risen in popularity because a major difference over big box gyms is that they cultivate a community—you aren’t just an individual member, but part of a bigger group.
There are some chain boutique gyms, but in large part they are smaller, local businesses.
Boutique gyms include specialties like yoga, CrossFit, Pilates, barre, bootcamps, rock-climbing facilities, martial arts, group training experiences, bodybuilding, and more.
While these gyms cultivate a greater community and a place to form friendships, some can lack individuality in programming equipment and are not inclusive to all bodies, abilities, or conditions.
Women’s gyms have risen in popularity over the years because they provide a safe environment for women that might not feel comfortable in a traditional gym for a variety of reasons—trauma, body image, ability, receiving unwanted attention, and more.
Some of these gyms have a scripted workout circuit for participants, while others have an open gym layout like that of a big box gym.
Women’s gyms provide a supportive environment for fitness and cultivating community and relationships, but a potential downside is some women’s gyms have niched themselves so narrowly that they aren’t meeting a variety of women’s fitness needs.
For example, some women’s gyms only have limited weight and strength training options, focus on lower impact movements, and don’t have equipment available for women to progress beyond a certain point in their fitness levels.
There are pros and cons of every type of gym facility. Next week will be a deep dive into personal trainers/personal training gyms and virtual fitness, but a few things to consider when choosing a gym that’s a right fit for YOU:
• Location and hours. If the gyms aren’t easily accessible for you, you probably aren’t going to maximize its use. Also checking in with the facility on what is “prime time” and showing up when capacity is at its highest to see availability of equipment and if the environment becomes too overwhelming.
• Amenities that meet your needs. Are locker rooms and showers available? Are supports and peripherals available for accommodation and modification of movement that you might require? Are you able to structure a workout that fits your goals?
• Placement of mirrors. This is something that is not often considered, but it can be a boost or hindrance to your workout. Are mirrors positioned in a place that make your feel comfortable to monitor your form if you are working out independently? Maybe due to comparison or body image you prefer a facility that has few or no mirrors that distract from your fitness goals.
• Tours and trials. With any facility you are going to invest in a potential membership, it is important to be able to see the entire facility, meet with staff and trainers, have a chance to interact with other clients to hear their opinion, and have an opportunity to engage in a free or low-cost workout that you can experience actual usage of the facility to determine if it meets your needs.
If a gym is your desire, seeking out the best for your needs vs. the most convenient is a surefire way to get on the path to success with your movement goals.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.