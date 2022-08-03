Whether you have started a movement practice for the first time or have been consistently exercising for a while, soreness is something that you have probably experienced at some point.

For some, it can be easy to feel like you have overdone it and shy away from movement, often breaking the habit of consistency that you’re trying build and never return. Others try to power through the soreness, trying to live the “no pain, no gain” adage and can often bring themselves to the point of injury or overwork.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.