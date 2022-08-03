Whether you have started a movement practice for the first time or have been consistently exercising for a while, soreness is something that you have probably experienced at some point.
For some, it can be easy to feel like you have overdone it and shy away from movement, often breaking the habit of consistency that you’re trying build and never return. Others try to power through the soreness, trying to live the “no pain, no gain” adage and can often bring themselves to the point of injury or overwork.
There is a middle ground when it comes to movement, and the sweet spot is how we take care of our body in recovery—the time spent between workouts.
Listening to your body is most important. Deep down, you know the difference between pain and soreness. If you are experiencing pain, you should not be pushing yourself in further exertion—this is the time to rest. Soreness is a different story. When we experience mild to moderate soreness, it is therapeutic to have the body in motion to facilitate blood flow and move inflammation out of the body.
If one is experiencing soreness from a workout, one of the first reactions can be to reach out for the bottle of anti-inflammatory medication. While that is an option, I invite you to consider some other recovery options that we’re going to explore this week and next week.
Taking care of yourself in the in-between times of movement, the recovery period, is just as important to fitness as exercise itself. Nutrition plays a vital role in recovery, not only immediately after a workout, but also in the hours and days after too. Protein and carbohydrate rich foods are important right after exercise to restore glycogen stores in the body, decrease muscle protein breakdown, increase muscle protein growth, and enhance recovery (repair of damaged muscle tissue or inflammation that might have occurred throughout the workout).
Sleep and rest are important (I’ve talked about the difference between the two before) because it not only allows for the recovery and repair of muscle, but it also gives the cardiorespiratory system a chance to recover and thrive in that resting heart rate—which lowers over time with consistent exercise.
You might also notice over time increased lung capacity and the ability to breathe easier and deeper.
When experiencing sore muscles or joints, there’s two schools of thought: ice and heat. For some, this is a tolerance or preference issue, but let me explain why you might choose ice, heat, or both.
Ice therapy, typically an ice pack, is used most often for acute pain or soreness (at the onset or when pain or soreness is most severe). Ice constricts the blood vessels and reduces swelling. Heat therapy, a hot compress or heating pad, produces the opposite effect, it opens the blood vessels to allow freer flow of blood throughout the body so inflammation can be moved from the site of pain or soreness. As I mentioned, ice is most effective at the onset of pain or soreness, but for longer term treatment, heat alone, or alternating heat and ice is the most therapeutic treatment in alleviating those sore muscles from exercise.
Next week I’m going to dive into more treatments, both proactive and reactive, for recovery so that your body can feel great regardless of the exercise you are engaging in so that you can build new habits or continue with your favorite activities without discomfort. No pain, no gain is a myth—comfort is king!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
