After last week’s important reminder that change and sustainability when it comes to movement does not exist in the short term, we’re going to circle back over the next couple weeks to look at the availability of and how to choose fitness options that meet your needs.
First, the great outdoors. For many, this is one of the easiest places to start because of the variety of options available and the varying cost points. Movement outside can be as basic as putting on your shoes and walking out the door, to more organized sports and group activities.
Outdoor exercise can be a double-edged sword in our desert climate because while we have comfortable temperatures most of the year, the extreme heat of summer can be a deterrent and make some activities not feasible at certain points in the day or unsafe to perform due to the stress on the body exposed to sun and heat.
With outdoor exercise, costs vary, which make it a great entry point for people to explore different movement options that they enjoy, would like to learn, and to continue pursuing in the future. Getting started often takes little or no specialized equipment as you explore what’s out there. If you are seeking solo outdoor activities, things to be mindful of are the safety of the location, traffic, exposure to the elements, and communicating your whereabouts with someone else in case of emergency.
If you are engaging in organized group activities such as sporting teams, outdoor fitness classes, golf, watersports, and the like, you can get involved through looking up groups and teams online—through Parks and Recreation, sporting associations, location-specific websites (like the golf course), social media, and neighborhood apps like Nextdoor.
Groups and teams tend to have a way for visitors to test out the activities to see if it is a right fit before investing in additional equipment, memberships, and more if applicable to the activity.
The next jumping off place to finding your fit for movement is through group fitness classes.
Group fitness classes meet many different ability levels and occur at a myriad of times and locations so you can try out many that fit your schedule, budget, abilities, needs, and preferences. Group fitness classes take place in some gyms (and sometimes are included with membership), churches, in open outdoor spaces, community colleges and other schools, aquatic centers, and even online.
These classes can be focused on cardiovascular exercise, strength training and toning, dance, sport-specific activities, yoga, and more. Group fitness classes are one of the greatest ways to build your social community and find support with likeminded individuals that enjoy similar activities.
When choosing a group fitness class, if the description is not clear what you are getting into, contact the facility or the instructor directly to understand what is involved so that you make sure it is what you’re looking for, as well as if you need to provide any specialized equipment or other prerequisite materials.
A note on group fitness classes is to vet not only the instructor, but the location. Does the class take place in an appropriate environment?
The pandemic was a blessing and a curse in the fitness industry of coming up with creative solutions for people to meet for group exercise, but it also created a chasm in which many people that are instructing classes are not appropriately trained, insured, certified, or licensed.
There are city, county, and state ordinances that govern the use of public spaces for private classes, as well as other issues such as zoning and business licensure for groups that crop up, for example, driveway workouts.
While the instructor may be offering low or no cost classes, it is important to verify that they are providing classes in a legitimate manner for not only the safety of participants, but also the protection of the instructor in properly running their business, avoiding ordinance violations, fines for operating on private property (even residential) without a business license, and liability if something were to happen.
All that said, group fitness is a way to experience many different types of exercise and movement, with friends or meeting new ones, and in a cost-effective way. Next week we’ll continue with more specific fitness options covering gyms, personal training, virtual fitness, and more.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
