As I was taking a Tai Chi class outdoors this week, I was reminded that warmer weather is coming and, in my world, and hopefully yours, it means being more cognizant about sun and heat protection. Over 400 deaths occur each year across the nation from heat-related illnesses, and it’s 400 too many when it is possible to take precaution to be mindful of the environment that we’re in and take care of ourselves.
Warning signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, lightheadedness, fatigue, muscle cramping, and dizziness. When recognized, taking immediate steps to cool the body are necessary: move out of the sun (preferably to an air-conditioned or cooler environment), take a cold shower or use cold compresses on the neck, forehead, and/or under the arms, drink plenty of fluids, and remove extra or tight clothing from the body.
If not cared for properly, heat exhaustion turns into heat stroke, which requires immediate medical attention. If symptoms escalate to include headache, confusion, stopped sweating, increased/rapid heart rate, vomiting, or loss of consciousness, consult further medical assistance immediately.
We can mitigate the occurrence of heat exhaustion and heat stroke by taking appropriate steps to manage our wellness when not only going outside for activities intentionally, but also in the everyday living in a desert climate:
• Wearing loose-fitting and lightweight clothing is important—moisture-wicking fabrics are becoming more attainable every day and help to cool the body better than 100% cotton.
• We know the importance of hydration as I’ve discussed it previously but ensuring that you have more hydration than usual accessible is important.
• Make sure to follow the instruction on medication. Some medications make people more sensitive to the sun or heat, increasing their vulnerabilities to heat-related illnesses.
• Do not leave people (or animals) in parked cars.
• Try to avoid going out during the hottest parts of the day.
• Don’t forget to eat. We can fall into the pattern of “it’s too hot to eat,” so make a plan to have cool foods, snacks, and foods that are palatable when you are hot so you don’t skip meals.
• Utilize sun protection, not just sunscreen, but hats, sunglasses, shaded areas, and other ways to help avoid direct sun exposure.
As a melanoma survivor, along with several other skin cancers, I would be remiss in not digging deeper into sun protection. Many of us grew up in the days of baby oil and Sun-In to cultivate the perfect tan, but those days are gone. There are many sunless-tanning products on the market and technology in this sector of the beauty industry has evolved by light years—no more are the orange tiger stripes. That desired tan can be obtained in a healthy way.
The skin is our largest organ, and we need to protect it to continue protecting our health. In addition to clothing and physical sun barriers, please find a sunscreen that provides UVA and UVB protection, SPF 30 or higher, and apply it early and often. Depending on your preference, sunscreen products are available that are natural, ethically sourced, prescription-grade, made for sensitive skin, and more. Being a person with fair and sensitive skin, I prefer using a zinc-based sun barrier as opposed to traditional sunscreen—I can get better, longer-lasting protection using a lower SPF than bottle after bottle of higher SPF sunscreen. A dermatologist or pharmacist can help you find the appropriate product for your needs.
Enjoy the sun and heat. For many of us, that is why we have chosen to live or visit the places we enjoy the most. By taking a few simple steps of prevention, you can ensure that your wellness is managed while engaging in the beauty and fun that summer provides. Heat-related illnesses can be prevented, and it starts with you.
For more information until next week, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
