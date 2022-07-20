Welcome to the icebreaker of every conversation at this part of summer in the desert—commenting on the heat and/or humidity (but in all seriousness, can we please get a bit more of that monsoon rain?).
A few months ago, I gave some tips on avoiding heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but I feel like it’s time to circle back. As temperatures start to rise in the spring, we keep the things to do to stay safe at the forefront of our minds, but as summer drags on, we often focus on other things and suffer the consequences.
I personally have experienced the effects of pushing it too far in the heat over the last few weeks, resulting in the need for extra rest, treating additional migraines that could have been better prevented, and even seeking IV hydration therapy for support.
I have also been in social situations where others have been overcome by heat-related illnesses and provided support until emergency personnel have arrived.
We might make light of the summer heat and humidity, but it certainly isn’t a joke.
To bring it back to front of mind, let’s remember the basics, but take it a step further today to care for ourselves in the heat.
Sun protection is a must. I’m not only talking about sunscreen, or my preference, a zinc-based sun barrier protect for those with extra fair skin but take a moment to consider the fabrics that you are wearing.
You want to look for clothing that protects from UVA and UVB rays (both contribute to the risk of skin cancer). The higher the UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) of the fabric, the better your skin is protected from the sun’s damaging rays.
For a long time, I only found these types of fabrics in swimwear, sports gear, and other athleisure clothing, but recently have found a women’s clothing brand, Constant Sol, that has created a capsule collection of fashion pieces in higher UPF rated fabrics that are appropriate for everyday wear. It makes my melanoma survivor-self excited to see this type of sun protection brought into mainstream fashion.
Anecdotally, I have observed a bell curve in relation to hydration and age. There’s an age demographic that seems to have the concept nailed, and fringe groups that suffer—and those fringe groups are the most at-risk for heat-related illnesses.
We know we must drink water, and that most of us don’t drink enough on an ongoing basis. There’s plenty of ways to make hydration more interesting, that can be a book, but find what makes your hydration consumption attractive and bring it back to the forefront of the mind.
It might mean trying something new, like a different electrolyte or rapid rehydration product, like Hydralyte, or something practical like setting phone alarms to check in with yourself and hydration levels.
If you find yourself in a state of dehydration greater than that you can remedy over a few hours at home with your own liquid consumption, consider IV hydration therapy.
Destination Hydration has been my go-to here in Lake Havasu, but hydration infusion centers are becoming more mainstream and accessible in communities all over. IV hydration therapy takes the pressure off the digestive system and other organs like when you drink too much water too quickly and brings it right into the bloodstream where fluid can be distributed throughout the body for fast, safe recovery.
In addition to the use of saline, there’s also a combination of electrolytes and supplements that you can choose to add (or receive great advice on from trained medical professionals) that not only help with rehydration, but illness, fatigue, migraine, pain, and even that occasional night of excessive alcohol consumption.
Consult your physician to ensure you’re a good candidate for IV rehydration therapies if in doubt and seek the advice of the nurses and nurse practitioners in these IV therapy facilities for the treatment best suited for your needs.
We love to have fun in the sun and enjoy the heat but take some pause today and consider or reconsider some of the ways you’re caring for yourself to prevent being overcome or causing yourself long term harm. Play like you mean it!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
