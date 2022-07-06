A few years ago, I got extremely frustrated that I couldn’t seem to break past a wall in my running and cycling. When I was venting about it to my triathlon coach, his retort back to me was, “finally! You’re ready to learn to breathe!” This cavalier attitude gave me pause, but by employing the breathing exercises I was given outside of my workouts, my capacity to handle my more grueling workouts became greater.
Breathing exercises, or breathwork, serves two main purposes. The first, like my case, to increase the use of the full lung capacity and cardiorespiratory system for maximum benefit. Often, most of us breathe only using a small portion of our lung capacity, taking shallow breaths—or chest breathing. Our normal breathing pattern doesn’t include filling the lungs completely, where the rib cage completely opens and contracts, and you can visibly see the chest and abdomen move a greater distance. This allows for the greatest amount of oxygen to enter the body at one time and travel through the body and into our bloodstream.
The second purpose for breathwork is to intentionally change your breathing pattern to improve mental, spiritual, or physical well-being. By tuning into your breathing and manipulating the pattern of the inhalation, exhalation, and pause associated with the breath, you can create different effects on the body that facilitate a sense of calm, relief from anxiety, clarity, and more. Breathwork in the long term is shown to lower stress and even influence conditions like high blood pressure. To go a step further, there are many guided meditations that exist that walk you through breathing exercises.
To start, try a simple breathing exercise is called box breathing, or four-square breathing. You can do this seated or lying down. Place your hands underneath your rib cage so that you can feel your rib cage expand and contract as you breathe to ensure you are breathing deeply.
Inhale for 4 counts, counting slowly. Pause for 4 counts. Exhale for 4 counts. Pause for 4 counts with the lungs completely empty. Repeat 3-4 times.
Another exercise is diaphragmatic breathing, or belly breathing. Again, sitting or lying down, place one hand on the chest and one hand on the abdomen. The goal is for your top hand on the chest to remain still and the bottom hand on the abdomen to be the only one that moves when breathing. Close your eyes (if you prefer).
Inhale through the nose, feeling your abdomen expand. Pause. Exhale through the mouth, slowly and steadily, feeling the abdomen contract in as the lungs empty. Repeat for 3-5 minutes and increase to longer over time. This is an exceptional tool for relaxation, nervous system regulation, and stress management.
If at any time during any breathing exercise you get dizzy or lightheaded, stop immediately and resume your normal breathing pattern. Do not attempt this exercise while standing or driving.
Give these breathing exercises or others (there’s a plethora out there!) a try. These are seemingly small exercises, but with intentional breathwork practiced over time, you can experience great physical and mental benefits that will alter your life.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
