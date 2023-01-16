Editor: I would like to take the time today greater than the space allotted for an orchid to commend Jillian Usher of the Lake Havasu City Museum of History and the others that work on the Young Curators Program at the Museum.
Several months ago, Jillian presented this concept at our Kiwanis club meeting prior to the pilot program and it sounded like a wonderful idea to educate young people in our community on a number of important skills. She returned to our club this week and gave the report after the conclusion of the first pilot.
