Sometimes the biggest hurdle in getting started or continuing exercise is our mind.
We focus on what we cannot do instead of what we can, what everyone else is doing instead of what we are doing, or maybe what is still to be accomplished instead of how far we have come. It is no big secret that exercise has positive effects on various health outcomes like lowering the risk of heart disease and cardiac events, helping to maintain blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose levels in ranges appropriate for you, and mitigating some forms of chronic pain.
In my book and other interviews, I talk about the series of habits I built up in my wellness journey. I didn’t walk out the door and run a marathon—running was a foreign concept to me when I first started moving my body. The first movement that I engaged in was walking to the end of my street and back. And I wanted to die. I should also mention, I took that walk wearing flip-flops because at the body size I was at the time, it would have been too much “work” to put on proper walking shoes (please, as a professional, I beg you: put on appropriate shoes). To some, walking the length of five houses is not a Herculean task, but as I repeated that same walk over and over until it became easier to go further, I had to learn to put the distance out of my mind and focus on the movement and what that meant to me and for me.
Too often we throw the baby out with the bathwater when it comes to movement. That if we can’t do an intense 20-, 30-, 60-minute plus workout that somehow it doesn’t “count.” However, there’s a cumulative effect to exercise that gets discounted. That walk up and down my street ultimately became long-distance triathlon training of extensive swim, bike, run, and strength workouts on top of daily living. 5 minutes of walking or stretching exercises in your living room repeated six days a week becomes thirty minutes of total exercise—that makes an impact on your life!
I do not negate the value of movement for longer periods of time. There is cardiovascular benefit to raising our heart rate to an aerobic level.
The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity movement or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity movement per week (or a combination of the two). This looks different for a lot of people—it could be a hike with the family, aggressively pulling weeds/gardening, housecleaning, or a form of intentional exercise that you enjoy. This is a recommendation—and a goal. If you’re not at the 150/75-minute mark yet, that’s okay! Start where you are and build up your endurance.
Movement and intentional exercise shouldn’t ever feel like something that is forced, uncomfortable, or something that you dread—and if that’s the case, it might be time to look for another activity that you enjoy. There are modifications and adaptations available for most fitness activities and sports to make them accessible regardless of age, size, ability, chronic illness/injury, disability, or other conditions. A certified fitness professional can be an asset in guiding you to the activities, individual plans, and classes that fit your needs best. The most effective exercise on the planet is the exercise that you are going to do.
* Please consult a physician or other health professional before starting a new fitness program.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
