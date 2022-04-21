I have written in the past about the need for consistency in building habits, however, that’s sometimes easier said than done. One of the biggest hurdles can be our mind—those real or perceived barriers that keep us paralyzed from moving forward, but the other major hurdle is physical. What do we do when we can’t physically keep up with what we want to achieve?
This is a bit trickier, but not impossible to overcome.
I see this most often with the people that I talk to about getting started with movement or a new fitness regimen, but that desire is immediately followed up with the caveat, “I can’t do that because XYZ.” People fill in the blank with a myriad of very real situations — stamina, endurance, chronic pain or illness, disability, or not having a safe and accessible avenue to be supported to name a few. They might get started, but then the reality of what they are experiencing in life sets in and it makes it easier to take a rest day, then another, then another…and before long, there’s no exercise happening.
What we are experiencing physically in this instance can be overcome. An example of this that I see often is someone that is experiencing chronic pain from a condition such as arthritis. The person starts exercising because they understand that movement is beneficial to the condition, but once they start exercising, they quit after a short period of time because they are still in pain.
We must look at the difference between soreness from exercise and the pain from the condition. Yes, there is a level of soreness that can occur from starting a new fitness plan for any person. Yes, new or different types of movement or intensity can amplify pain that an individual experiences. This is where that mental perseverance comes in — is pain or soreness worse?
This is where many people give up because they can’t see the forest for the trees. It is human nature to want to escape discomfort—and if someone is in pain, they want it to stop, and if someone experiences soreness, they want it to stop, and often the first thought is that if I don’t put myself in the situation of discomfort, the pain will go away. So, they cease the pursuit of exercise, and once that soreness from movement goes away, they still find themselves in pain.
The fact remains that movement can mitigate the pain the person is experiencing, but it can be difficult to employ the mental fortitude to look forward to what a period without pain might look and feel like. It can be difficult to continue when one is in pain and discouraged. This is where support, accountability, adaptive exercises, and encouragement are all important to keep engaged. A positive, trusted relationship is necessary. Someone that doesn’t know me is going to have a difficult time staying the course, but if I’ve done my job and built rapport and am meeting a person’s physical needs, it’s easier for me to keep someone engaged with the practice that continued movement will help the them move from the pain of their condition and into the freedom of movement with little or no pain. It takes trust because I can’t give someone a timeline. It doesn’t happen overnight and we all experience relief and healing in different ways.
If you don’t have access to one-on-one support, consider a group class — many can be taken virtually live if there is not one in your area — that specializes in adaptive fitness, chronic pain, arthritis, etc. In many cases, the instructors of these courses have advanced training to work with different needs and abilities. Canned programs or recordings often do not address the needs of these special populations because they lack supervision to ensure safe execution and modifications necessary for success and to avoid further injury or pain.
The fact remains, freedom from pain through movement is possible for most people, but often many stop short because they don’t have the support or encouragement to mentally continue pushing on. Start small, build up intensity and frequency, and you might surprise yourself with the results!
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
