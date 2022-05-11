I have concluded over the years that the reason many of us do not accomplish our goals, health and wellness or otherwise, is the result of getting in our own way.
I am just as guilty of this as the next person and have spent a lot of time doing the intentional work to strengthen my mental fortitude as well as my physical wellness. If I had a nickel for every time someone has told me “I don’t have time” or “because of my kids” or “I’m too old to start something new” I might be a very rich woman, or at least able to purchase a tank of gas.
The reality is that anything is possible, and this isn’t Pollyanna thinking or being unreasonable, but looking at situations from a logical perspective.
Life is messy and full of our emotions, attachments, and stories. Having a support system that can empower you to wade through what is real or imagined, organize your thoughts, and create a game plan to systematically work toward what you want to achieve is priceless. Let’s look at three of the biggest areas where people get tripped up in moving forward:
Excuses. I am the recovering self-proclaimed Queen of Excuses. I promise, I’ve heard it before—and probably used it before.
There is always a reason why we can’t do something. We can often be quick to offer the excuses as to why. However, if we start to interrupt those quick responses by adding a few filters to our thoughts, we can begin to eliminate those excuses from our vocabulary and get things done. Ask yourself true/false questions around the situation, take responsibility for your actions, set a definite time frame for projects, and eliminate opportunities for procrastination.
Limiting Beliefs. These are the thoughts that keep us from growing every time. Those justifying thoughts of age, size, ability, financial status, education, and more. I challenge you to question the truth to these statements, or is this a story that you have formulated in your mind to stay in your comfort zone?
Comparison. Theodore Roosevelt said that “Comparison is the thief of joy.” There is no reason to waste our lives watching what the other person is doing when we can be spending our time doing the things that we enjoy and living our lives. Comparison is shown to increase stress levels, affect the heart rate, blood pressure, and even sleep quality.
Oftentimes, the grass really isn’t greener on the other side (it’s probably an edited photo for social media!).
It is human nature that when things are overwhelming or amid a large undertaking to have moments of doubt and struggle creep up. Having a support system or someone that is there to hold us accountable is invaluable because they can help us get out of our head and see those thoughts that trip us up and encourage us to stay the course to achieve great things.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
