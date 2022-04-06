Are you well-rested right now? I didn’t ask if you got enough sleep last night, I want to know about your rest. There is a distinction between sleep and rest, and our capacity to relax and recover when it comes to life and movement — and all are necessary for our well-being.
Adequate sleep is tantamount to our wellness, I would almost go as far as saying equal to or greater than a balanced and varied diet, hydration, and consistent movement that you enjoy. The body is busy when we are sleeping. It is carrying out processes that don’t happen during our waking hours, completing the cycles of digestion, repairing muscle fibers, replicating cells, and so much more. If we are robbing ourselves of an appropriate amount of sleep (4-5 hours is not enough, no matter who you are or how much you have “conditioned” yourself to run on that much sleep), then our body is not fully refreshed upon rising the next day.
Rest can be an ambiguous term, but it is providing the body space and grace during the day for refreshment. The effectiveness of multitasking is a myth. We don’t accomplish more by trying to do multiple things at a time. Take the time to work on one task, schedule them out one-by-one, and you will surprise yourself how efficiently you can complete things by giving one thing your full attention. Rest might also look like taking a break, a nap or closing your eyes for a few minutes, reading or listening to music between tasks, stepping outside for fresh air, or calling a friend for a few minutes to catch up.
Sleep and rest are daily activities, recovery is something that is more need-based. Our body requires additional recovery after long periods of exertion, emotional stress, change, illness, injury, and other factors that impact our energy levels. There is no judgment in taking a break. Performing life at mach-5 isn’t always in our best interest. It is okay to reschedule an appointment. It is OK to place the boundary that you only work between certain hours. It is OK to say no to the obligations that don’t serve you best and seek out the care that support you.
It is understandable in today’s performance-based society that sleep, rest, and recovery are lacking and feel like an unattainable goal post. We don’t create sustainable change overnight. Look around at some of the things that you can do right now that are possible. Can you create healthier sleep hygiene by leaving the electronic devices out of the bedroom to foster a calmer environment? What about starting a sleep routine ten minutes earlier and backing it up earlier and earlier each week to get more sleep at night? Depending on your circumstances, willingness, and abilities, there are a lot of opportunities for change right in front of you to maximize how you feel right now.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
