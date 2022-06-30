The human body is created to do amazing things! The more I learn about anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, the systems, and the processes of the body and how everything works together in a beautiful symphony to carry us through life I am even more awestruck at the beings that we are. There are many ways over the generations that people have found to manipulate the creation of our bodies, as if there is something wrong with how we were made (PS—there isn’t). We can probably make an unending list of the ways people change their bodies, but today, the area I want to focus on is the use of cleanses and detoxes.
The definition of cleanse or detox is a big umbrella including fasting, drinking juices or other beverages, eating certain foods or meal replacements, consuming dietary supplements or other commercial products for the specific purpose of cleansing/detoxifying/weight loss, herb use, and colon cleanses. These programs or products might be offered commercially, through a direct sales representative, through a health center, or part of a naturopathic treatment program.
The studies that have been done on cleanses and detoxes are few, contain design problems, don’t have large participant bases, lack peer review, and in many cases (those sponsored by a product/company), are biased. These studies have show positive results in areas such as weight loss, fat loss, blood pressure regulation, and change in insulin resistance, but a review of these studies concluded that there was no research to support the use of detoxes or cleanses in long term weight management or eliminating toxins from the body.
These initial studies are “successful” because they usually entail calorie restriction, laxatives, and other products that cause an irregulating of the body processes and the body excretes extra sweat, urine, and excrement during the detox/cleanse period. Once the product/program is over and the body resumes its regular processes, the effect goes away, and one often doesn’t maintain the “results” that were achieved.
There are some dangers associated with detox and cleanse programs and products. In products that have a laxative effect, dehydration and electrolyte imbalances are a concern. Drinking too much water and fasting from food causes electrolyte imbalances. Severe calorie restriction can lead to nutrient imbalances. Some products make false claims or contain illegal or harmful ingredients—the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acted against several companies due to their product claims.
Beyond the what and the how of detoxes and cleanses—let’s get back to the first point of how amazing the human body is. We were literally created with our own detoxification systems—the liver and kidneys! And because I’m a nerd, let’s throw in some math: by adding a product or program to your body, you are not enhancing your body’s ability to perform its most basic of tasks—you’re asking it work harder by sorting out more chemicals or putting your body under extra stress. Our body wants to live at homeostasis, or equilibrium, where we’re not adding any extra stress to how it works or taking away what it needs to run like the miracle that it is.
If we provide our body with a balanced diet—that is, a variety of all foods that meet our personal needs, get adequate sleep, maintain good hydration, minimize stress, and move our bodies within our abilities, then our body is going to operate in the best way possible. It’s not glamorous, or the quick fix many crave, but it’s worked since the first humans walked the earth.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
