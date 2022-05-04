Each year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) releases two lists—the Dirty Dozen™ and Clean Fifteen™. This is a ranking system developed by the organization to rank pesticide contaminants in 46 different fruits and vegetables.
While this information is useful to the end consumer in how they handle produce and a reminder to always employ proper storage, cleaning, and preparation of the foods that we consume, there are a few ways this information gets distorted that gives some foods a bad rap. We start to see distorted articles and social media that you should only eat foods from the Clean Fifteen™ list because they are “healthy” and avoid the Dirty Dozen™ because they are “unhealthy.” It also spurs up the arguments between organic vs. non-organic produce, canned vs. fresh, what about frozen products, and the list goes on.
The EWG that releases the Dirty Dozen™ and Clean Fifteen™ is not an unbiased group. They are largely funded by several large organic product producers. The term “toxic pesticides” is thrown around a lot in their reports, but even in organic farming, pesticides are used. 99% of the samples tested for ALL the produce tested by the EWG had pesticide residue below the EPA established standards. So then how do we know what to eat? Anything you want! Fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our food consumption. They provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals not found in other foods.
Still a little unsure on that produce? Consider these tips:
• Wash fresh produce with cool water, using a vegetable brush if necessary, and dry with a clean towel right before you’re going to eat it. Washing then storing creates a chance for bacteria to grow. You do not need to use chemical cleansers on your food.
• Convenience produce like bagged salads, precut fruit, or precut vegetables are fabulous! They are pre-washed and ready to eat.
• Canned fruits and vegetables are great to have on hand. I recommend draining and rinsing vegetables or purchasing the low-sodium content cans. Fruits come packed in juice, water, heavy syrup, or light syrup—so you’re able to choose your taste preference.
• Frozen fruits and vegetables are an excellent option. They have no additives on their own, so you have your pure product, or there are some mixes that have seasonings or sauces in the package ready to go to make your dish.
The benefit of canned or frozen fruits and vegetables is that they are picked and packaged at their ripest, so you are getting the best product possible, and they can be friendlier on the budget than fresh produce. There is also dried and freeze-dried options for many fruits and vegetables too—I use them in several recipes and even for snacks.
Now the last argument is organic vs. non-organic foods. As you walk down the aisles you will see the significant price difference in these products, and there are studies published on both sides of this argument. For how long these studies date back (over 20 years), I feel comfortable in my personal choice that there is no health benefit choosing one over the other providing you’re employing proper food safety measures in all areas of cleanliness, preparation, storage, food temperatures, and expiration. For some people, it’s a pocketbook decision and there’s never shame held in that decision. Go with your gut on that decision.
At the end of the day, filter out the noise. Take a stroll through the produce department, down the canned vegetable aisle, and up the frozen food section and fill that cart with the produce that you and your family enjoy—and maybe try something new. There is always going to be fear mongers out there, but you are the one that can choose what is best for you.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
