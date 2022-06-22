Over the last few weeks, we have started with a global view of movement options, and we have whittled it down to the most specific of fitness niches: personal training and virtual fitness.
Personal trainers come in many varieties, expertise, experience, specialty, and environment. Choosing the right personal trainer for you seem just as daunting as niching down what you enjoy in movement but is worth the effort because the right fit can be the key to your success.
When considering a personal trainer, first consider your needs—what do you want? In terms of location, do you want a trainer within a large gym setting, a smaller personal training studio, someone that comes to you, can meet you live in a virtual setting, or creates a self-guided plan and checks in for accountability and modification? Do you need someone that can push you, motivate you to show up, call out your accomplishments, create adaptations or modifications for specific needs or concerns, or do you prefer someone that’s down to business? Location and personality can make or break your commitment to yourself.
Other considerations include experience and education. Never be afraid to ask for your fitness professional’s credentials—a wide variety of them exist and certification doesn’t necessarily equate to expertise, as sadly there are some companies that beyond an internet exam, they don’t provide the capability to design a program safely and acutely for you. Going directly to a personal trainer’s certifying body (typically available right on institution’s website), you can verify current credentials and look at information as to what their certification training entailed. A third-party to verify current credentials is usreps.org, where many of the most popular certifying bodies will provide credential information.
Credentials are great, it shows a baseline knowledge. Degrees in the field of kinesiology, exercise science and more, can show an advanced knowledge of the body and movement, but it does not guarantee a professional’s ability to create, adapt, communicate, and meet your needs. Continuing education, regardless of level of certification or degree, is essential—not only to maintain certification validation, but for a professional to understand the advancements in the field and hone their skills to better serve you.
Also, looking at a personal trainer’s business structure is important. If someone is going to provide their professional expertise in such a personal way to assist you in reaching your goals, ideally, they are engaging in business with integrity. What I mean when it comes to business integrity looks a lot of different ways, but in my mind is a reflection of the values of the individual—ensuring that your trainer is a legitimate employee or contractor with your gym, private home studios or mobile trainers have proper business structures set up (business licenses, sole proprietor/LLC, liability and business insurance, etc.) so that are not in violation of city or state ordinances (yes, even residential and mobile businesses require a city business license). While someone’s driveway workout might be meeting your needs, they might simply be pocketing a cash fee without operating a legitimate business.
A note on virtual exercise options. They are great for a variety of needs, budgets, schedules, and other concerns. My vote will always be for a live virtual training or group class setting. This allows your fitness professional in real time to answer questions, provide modifications, correct potential problems for your best safety, and monitor your safety. Recorded classes or sessions are optimal for an anytime/anywhere setting for those that feel comfortable with their form, function, and ability. One of the pitfalls can be choosing a workout or program that is outside of one’s ability level, so being able to test or trial something is important.
As we’ve looked at the myriad of fitness options over the last several weeks, it all comes down to one important component: you. You are the expert of your body, your time, and your pocketbook. Open dialogue regardless of venue is essential. Any professional or atmosphere that is not open to your needs in conversation and deed are not worth your investment of self, time, and money. Stand in confidence, ask for what you need, don’t be afraid to keep trying for the right fit, and you can’t go wrong.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
