I want to talk about some of experiences that I hear of clients that come through my office (*that in no way reflects a specific individual, rather an amalgamation of stories). There seems to be two camps of people—those that understand how to advocate for themselves and their needs (I’m not talking about Dr. Internet search), and those that have a fear and/or skepticism of physicians because of the reactions they have received in the past due to the patient outcome.
For example, someone might avoid going to a follow-up visit with a doctor because they did not employ stress management techniques and regularly log blood pressure readings to manage their hypertension, and they feel like the doctor will be angry or upset with them. Another person might cancel an appointment with an orthopedic specialist because the first round of physical therapy didn’t cure their ailment, so it’s the doctor’s fault they didn’t get better. Still another didn’t return for diabetes management care because their blood glucose numbers weren’t in their personal goal range, and they were embarrassed to face the doctor.
For that second camp of people—please read what I’m about to say twice: it’s not an us vs. them game. We’re human, so are our physicians and allied health professionals, and we all work together as a care team with your best interests at heart. The most important thing that you can ever do is be clear, concise, and honest. Instead of fearing that the doctor will be upset that you didn’t follow through on the recommendation for the hypertension treatment they gave you (and they really won’t be angry at you), can you explain to them why those stress management techniques didn’t fit your lifestyle? Or maybe ask for recommendations on how you can remember to take blood pressure readings at a different time of day that’s more convenient for you? Set a new plan together!
For the person that didn’t get the results the healing they expected from an orthopedic injury, it is important to have further discussion with the specialist about the type of physical therapy you completed—maybe another modality of physical therapy of is right for you, or another form of treatment is more appropriate. It is frustrating when we are in pain and something isn’t right with our body, but when we can communicate, get to the root cause of the issue, and get the right treatment, instead of not returning for care, we can feel better sooner.
And that person that is embarrassed because they didn’t make the progress they expected to with their diabetes management--It’s not your fault! It’s not a lack of willpower, discipline, or something to beat yourself up over. Diabetes—whether it’s type 1, type 2, or LADA—is complex with many variables. Beyond the food you consume, stress, sleep, hydration, hormones, exercise, and even the extreme heat of the summer here in Havasu can play a part in how you feel and the numbers that are monitored. Show up and have the honest conversation with your care team on how you’re feeling so they can meet you where you’re at for your greatest success in helping you to feel how you want to feel.
For some, I’m preaching to the choir today, others, still might be skeptical. Doctors, physicians, specialists, and allied health professionals (physical therapists, nutrition professionals, massage therapists, specialized personal trainers), we are here to work with and alongside you—not against or to judge you—for your greatest success. As professionals we want to work together too to help you—when we ask you to sign those record waivers or you request it of us, it’s so we can reach out to your other providers to be informed in the best way possible. Just like primary care doctors communicate with specialists, physical therapists might often have conversations with massage therapists or personal trainers regarding the care of a client, or doctors and nutrition professionals might converse together about lab work, all to best help you. Your job is to be open, be honest, and please, show up, and we all make a great team together.
Stephanie Lueras is a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.