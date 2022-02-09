There are several popular memes and GIFs that float around on social media that beg the question, “But…why?” It seems like such a simple question, but when we look at “why?” in terms of the habits we want to change regarding our physical health, the answer might not always be as straightforward as it seems.
Oftentimes, we think we know why we want to make a change, start something new, and blaze a new trail for ourselves, but when we look closer at it, the real “why” behind our reason to make a change is something completely different.
One of the easiest examples I can use to explain this idea is the concept of weight loss.
Someone might come to me and say, “I want to lose __ pounds.” That’s all well and good, and there’s nothing wrong that desire, but we must look at what altering the number on the scale accomplishes in your life.
Enter the question: Why?
Why do you want to lose weight? (Usually this is a short answer like “I want my clothes to fit better” or “I want to feel better”—these are still vague answers, so we get a little more specific)
Why would losing weight help your clothes fit better?
Why would losing weight help you feel better?
Keep going…
Why would losing weight help you to keep up with your kids or grandkids?
Why would losing weight make completing tasks like cleaning the house and running errands easier?
How (why) would losing weight make it easier to get up off the floor unassisted if you fell?
Hopefully the wheels in your mind are starting to turn, but these deeper and meaningful answers as you continue to ask why (regarding any situation) are providing information as to the specific habits to explore to reach what might or might not be a bigger goal.
Now, instead of “I want to lose __ pounds,” the habits that can be focused on in an individual’s wellness are based around nutrition, endurance, stamina, balance, flexibility, strength, and more. Weight loss might or might not be the outcome of achieving all those goals through habit changes, but the ultimate transformation is in the greater health outcomes that have occurred beyond the scale. When we can really get to the heart of why we want to change something in our lives, physical health, or wellness, often the picture of what we thought we wanted can change for the sake of something greater.
My challenge to you this week is to think about an area of wellness where you would like to alter or establish some new habits and play with going deeper and deeper with the why. Studies have shown that some of the most effective ways to use this tool is to ask yourself that question at least 5-7 times to get to those deeper layers.
Next week we’re going to take those answers you come up with and look at how to break it down into a goal that fits your lifestyle.
For more information in the meantime, you can always visit https://heartandsolefit.com/
Stephanie Luerasis a body-positive certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist and owner of Heart and Sole Fitness in Lake Havasu City. For information, visit heartandsolefit.com
