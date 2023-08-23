Editor: This Friday the US Forest Service is planning to “deploy” (their word) thousands of pounds of ROTENONE, an herbicide and pisciside to kill off the small mouth bass below the Glen Canyon Dam. This flows into the Colorado River and the Sea of Cortez, where whales, dolphins and other cetaceans breed in estuaries.
This is a catastrophically stupid plan, reminiscent of the US Forest Service burning down much of the West with “controlled burns,” or when the USA in Vietnam would “destroy a village to save the people,” and other bullshit.
I have brought this urgent situation to the attention of the Mexico UN Ambassador, Juan Ramon de La Fuente Ramirez, and the Deputy Permanent Representative, Juan Sandoval Mendiolea, so this immediately became a very serious international problem between the USA and Mexico.
Neither the calving whales, the Chemehuevi and Yuma Tribes living near the Colorado River, plus the Mexicans downstream want to ingest chemicals that inexorably cause liver cancers, among other horrible afflictions in both Humans and whales, because of some incorrectable stupid blunder (yet another one), coming from the United States, where unscrupulous deadly pharmaceutical and chemical corporations have overturned and usurped all legitimate regulatory processes at several agencies, like the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency. What is it going to take to get through to those tottering executive branches of the USA government? What I encourage you to do is very soon, like upon receipt of this email, call Director of the Forest Service and demand that they drop this plan, upon pain of not funding them in the next fiscal cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.