Editor: This Friday the US Forest Service is planning to “deploy” (their word) thousands of pounds of ROTENONE, an herbicide and pisciside to kill off the small mouth bass below the Glen Canyon Dam. This flows into the Colorado River and the Sea of Cortez, where whales, dolphins and other cetaceans breed in estuaries.

This is a catastrophically stupid plan, reminiscent of the US Forest Service burning down much of the West with “controlled burns,” or when the USA in Vietnam would “destroy a village to save the people,” and other bullshit.

