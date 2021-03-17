Editor: I read this morning that the Arizona Department of Corrections hasn’t been properly tending to the health of inmates as they should. For that reason, the ADC has been fined $1.1 million with a potential for that fine to rise to $17 million by year’s end. Who pays the fine? Not the ADC. The taxpayers do. The ACLU — which brought the lawsuit that resulted in the fines being levied — blame lawmakers. How about the lawmakers and ADC administrators cough up the fines? Fat chance, huh?
Stephen McLean
Prescott
