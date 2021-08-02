Editor: May I offer a calming compromise to the argument over what happened on January 6? Were there riots or an insurrection? After the September 11, 2001 attack upon and the destruction of the Twin Towers in New York City, I observed that many writers and speakers defused the emotions of outraged people by referring to it as “the events of 9/11”. There you have it: “The events of 1/6/21”!
Stephen McLean
Lake Havasu City
Just so we are all on the same page so to speak. The definitions used in the title of this letter are as follows.
The definitions of riot vs insurrection [Oxford Dictionary of English].
1. Riot [noun]
a violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd.
2. Insurrection [noun]
a violent uprising against an authority or government.
I think the difference between the two definitions makes it pretty clear what happened at our nations' capital. It was an "insurrection" and as such involves everyone representing every segment of our population including unregistered voters, republicans, democrat's and independents. An insurrection is what happens when "We-The-People" become unhappy with the way our government is conducting the peoples business. I would be happy to discuss with anyone just a few of the ways our government is failing us.
It is also my belief that the investigations began in Washington and conducted by personnel from our government will never reveal the whole truth behind all of the factors which contributed to the event. Self criticism is hard to swallow when it is partially your responsibility.
“I would be happy to discuss with anyone just a few of the ways our government is failing us.“ Ok Tom, I’ll start the conversation, now where to begin? There are so many “failings”, but, how the about wholesale invasion across our borders by illegal immigrants and the “secret” transfer of these ILLEGAL immigrants throughout our country to become a burden on nation wide social welfare programs. Then there is wildly crazy deficit government spending, double digit inflation, sky hi energy and real estate prices. How about surging violent crime throughout the major Cities, along with demoralization and defunding of local law enforcement agencies along with the failure to prosecute violent and nonviolent offenders. Will that do for a start? I have to agree “ It is also my belief that the investigations began in Washington and conducted by personnel from our government will never reveal the whole truth behind all of the factors which contributed to the event.” Tom that PARTISAN Congressional hearing “stage play” being conducted will produce nothing more than future “talking points” for the 2022 election? Let the conversation begin! [thumbdown][ohmy][sad] Deaton
Stephen looks like you riled up some leftest demorats with your opinion. Sure Jan. 6th was a bad day but lets not ignore the fact that just maybe there were outside agitators there to stir the pot. That would have been the perfect opportunity for Pelosi to stick it to Trump. There were thousands of good Americans there on that day that wanted their voices heard. It didn't take Donald Trump to make us see how corrupt the election was. Can anyone in their right mind believe that Biden got more votes then any other presidential candidate in the history of this country. Didn't happen and millions of us know it. So where do we go from here. If we didn't have a corrupt justice dept. we might get real answers but unfortunately that group has been weaponized. Think I'm wrong look at how they treated H. Clinton or Biden and his loser son. These people can do no wrong but if the common man did what they did they would be in prison for life and you know it. Oh I forgot Obama not there was a real piece of work. He was an anti American Muslim that hated this country. He was the one that weaponized the FBI and others. You leftest don't want to hear what we have to say but the way I see is that if your party didn't cheat on this election there would have been no reason for conservatives to go to DC as we know Trump would have been in office where he rightfully belongs. Biden and his clown show are taking this country down a dark path. Just the border crisis is enough to show us how unstable he and his people are. Do you on the left really agree with this policy. If you do then you see all these invaders as more demorat voters. Look how Biden and his losers are treating the Cubans. Cubans are not allowed in because they know what it's like to live under socialist/communist rule and the left doesn't want those people to speak out because they are all for this type of dictatorship. I've got more to say about Biden but I'll save it another day.
jojo - [thumbdown][spam][ban][offtopic][censored][angry][thumbdown]
Stephen: I hear what you say, but my eyes tell me differently.
Stephen is giving 'spin' to the Jan 6, anti-American attempt to prevent certification and cancel the 2020 vote of the American people. Now, why would he do that? Does he not want his party labeled with the truth? Admittedly, he is being generous. Some in congress have 'spinned' Jan 6th, as 'normal tourist visit'. Pick your favorite euphemism for Jan 6, I'll stick with the most truthful description of the historic 'event': INSURRECTION.
Stephen, don't be lazy. If you don't like what your party members have done take some real action making changes in your party's composition and behavior.
Trump has been the Pied Piper of Lunatics. I have yet to see one sensible person who has backed him. Such a strange and curious phenomenon whereby Americans, subjugated by a dangerous amoral, Sadistic, sociopathic dictator wannabe, allow themselves to be mocked, lied to, manipulated, used, abused, incited into violence and turned against country simply because their hate and intense racism has been validated and emboldened false sense of righteousness. Time to go back under your rock.
Wow, Christopher, your so well versed in Pelosi “talking points” you must be on her email list along with Schiff, Swalwell and Maxine? The only thing missing were some Kinzinger tears? [thumbup][wink][beam] Deaton
You know, deaton, I don't know what Nancy Pelosi's talking points are. But, I'll tell you what. If she he aligns with my opinion, then good. I hope she will move to get Vladimir Putin's Crime Syndicate our of the US government.
davey - [thumbdown]You're so stupid it's a wonder you can tie your own shoes![spam][ban][offtopic][censored][thumbdown]
Oh BigBob you’re so mean! You cut me to the core with your “shoes” remark! Oh, and by the way, your “thin skin” is showing? [thumbup][tongue][love] Deaton
Here you go. Feast on Newt Gingrich's comment on misleading (deliberate deceit, in case the reader doesn't know the word) his sheep. I find it especially galling.
"Try to get it through your head that the facts don't matter. You take your stupid facts and I'll take what we have misled the electorate to believe and slaughter you."
- Newt Gingrich
"I have been thinking that I would make a proposition to my Republican friends... that if they will stop telling lies about the Democrats, we will stop telling the truth about them."
- Adlai E. Stevenson, Jr. (1952)
“Every civilization carries the seeds of its own destruction, and the same cycle shows in them all. The Republic is born, flourishes, decays into plutocracy, and is captured by the shoemaker whom the mercenaries and millionaires make into a king. The people invent their oppressors, and the oppressors serve the function for which they are invented.“. (Mark Twain)
“Some people bring joy wherever they go, and some people bring joy whenever they go.”
(Mark Twain)
[thumbup][beam] Deaton k
Adlai Stevenson II, a twice failed Dim candidate for President, running against President Eisenhower! “I Like Ike” remember Christopher? [thumbup][beam] Deaton
davey - [thumbdown][spam][offtopic][ban][thumbdown]
Christopher - [thumbup]OUTSTANDING![thumbup]
Jail all of them. They killed a police officer. Let’s see what happens if they try a try the same thing at the Havasu police Station
And everyone participating in "the event of 1/6/2021" needs to be jailed for a very long time as domestic terrorists.
“GITMO” ‘eh BigBob! That’ll fix their wagon! Stick them in Gitmo with Khalid Shiek Mohammad the mastermind of the “event of 9/11/2001” [thumbup][huh][tongue] Deaton
[thumbup]
davey - [thumbdown] Who said anything about GITMO? Oh, yeah, you did. I would opt for a super-max with lock-down 23 hours a day and no visitors - ever. Why do you want these scum to go free?[spam][offtopic][ban][censored][thumbdown]
Please BigBob cover up that “thin skin”, nobody wants to see that! [thumbdown][ohmy][sad] Deaton
