Editor: I am dumbfounded by the action taken by Justice Jill Davis. $12 million worth of illegal drugs in their possession, felony charges filed and they walk away with GPS devices attached to their ankles. What sort of logic did she use for her decision?
I’m betting the farm that these two men have already left the county, if not the country.
Stephen McLean
Lake Havasu City
