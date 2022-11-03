No evidence
Editor: A response to David M Simon’s letter titled “who are the real climate deniers?”
Thank you for reading!
No evidence
Editor: A response to David M Simon’s letter titled “who are the real climate deniers?”
David’s letter is nothing more than a blatantly dishonest exercise in cherry picking anomaly hunting. David’s Committee to Unleash Prosperity, is a spinoff of Americans for Prosperity, a Koch brothers funded advocacy group, whose principal member Phil Kerpen was vice president for Americans for Prosperity. They play a key role in fossil fuel disinformation. Bjorn Lomborg of the Copenhagen Consensus Center is another conservative think tank, backdoor funded again by Charles Koch. The overwhelming majority of climate scientist (97%) agree on global warning. What Mr. Simon left out from the Lancet article is that climate change causes both abnormally cold and hot conditions resulting in 9.4% of all deaths globally. According to the Lancet, the Sixth Assessment of Working Group I of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, “global temperatures are expected to reach 1.5 degrees C of warming in the next 20 years”.
According to NASA, the average Earth’s temperature has risen more than 1.2 degrees C since the late 19th century, but more importantly is the recent acceleration in the rise. According to Columbia Climate School, global sea levels rose an average of 6.7 inches in the last century and the polar ice caps are in danger of collapse.
It is not the frequency of hurricanes and storms that matters, it’s their increased severity that counts. Climate models are inherently difficult to exactly reproduce due to natural variabilities, but the trend is undeniable. And with regard to his statement about carbon dioxide not being a pollutant but environmentally helpful, that is so stupid it doesn’t warrant a reply.
In conclusion, there is no actual qualitative evidence, no data, no peer reviewed analysis to support any of his claims.
Stephen Ohmann
Lake Havasu City
Editor: HavasuPenthouses.com has a website offering operating Houseboats in Riveri…
There are “forever chemicals” found in some water wells wells. In researching this…
When I was a kid, I’d sometimes cover my eyes or ears during scary movies. I did i…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.