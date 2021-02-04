Editor: I’ve learned a lot from the left media and big tech during this last election-inaugural cycle.
I learned that because I am a white male who voted for Donald Trump, who believes that Jesus Christ is my savior and that there are only two sexes, that I am a homophobic, xenophobic, racist, religious zealot, who is a domestic terrorist, and need to be cleansed and reprogrammed.
Heck, even congress members Cohen and Ocasio-Cortez agree.
What country am I living in? Surely not the one in which I was born and raised. I don’t much care if they call me names, but when they want to eliminate free speech and my unalienable rights, endowed by my creator, I’m going to stand up and take notice. Standing for free speech you agree with is easy. To truly believe in free speech, you must stand up for all speech, including the words you don’t agree with.
When Facebook and Twitter “fact check” and cancel comments and accounts, that is censorship plain and simple. When the left media doesn’t share your point of view and has no answer, they call it “hate speech” or “disinformation”, and censor you that way.
I see some letter writers to this newspaper asking the editor to censor other letter writers with a different viewpoint.
I also see school districts, universities, and viewing platforms canceling such classics as “Gone With the Wind”, “To Kill a Mockingbird” “1984”, and “Animal Farm”. What are we doing? This has to stop. Those of us who believe in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights need to stand up for them over and over and over again. Once the first and second amendments are gone, the rest will fall like dominoes.
Stephen Sinkey
Lake Havasu City
